JILL MORTIMER MP: So moved by the sacrifices of our Armed Forces personnel

“As part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme, I am able to see first-hand the dedication of our service personnel and would like to thank them for all that they do.”

I meet often with Hartlepool veterans for example at the Hartlepool Armed Forces and Veterans breakfast club, and so I was pleased to be able to support them on this important day.

Like many of you I’m sure, I am deeply moved by the sacrifice and commitment of the men and women of our armed forces, past and present, who ensure our security and way of life.

It was also a pleasure to be able to support the Alice House Team, including CEO Nicky, during their sky diving fundraiser for the hospice – while I was pleased to be able to keep my feet firmly planted on the ground.

I am immensely proud of those that took the leap, and it is fantastic news that they have raised over £18,000 for our treasured hospice.

A huge congratulations from me and my team, and well done to all those involved!

This week marks the long-awaited publication of the Long-Term NHS Workforce Plan – by introducing the largest expansion in training and workforce in the NHS’s history, this plan will be vital in ensuring we can cut waiting lists.

As part of the plan, we are doubling the cap on medical school places in England from 7,500 to 15,000, allowing more pupils to become doctors and securing the future workforce generation.

Finally, it is good news that the Government has created 500 jobs at a new Asylum caseworker Hub to help speed up asylum decision-making by improving case working capacity and efficiency.

Three hundred and thirty new asylum caseworkers will help to clear the backlog of legacy asylum cases by the end of 2023 and stop the boats coming from overseas.

