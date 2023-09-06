JILL MORTIMER MP: Tuning into the work needed to get mast up and running
Many of us in Hartlepool were affected by the fire in 2021, but Arqiva have done an amazing job getting the new mast up and broadcasting ahead of schedule.
It was fascinating to see how this technology delivers our television and I was in awe of the remarkable teams who go up to work on the mast.
Those who are still struggling to receive a signal should try retuning or visiting the Arqiva website for more help.
I’m sure you’ll be pleased to know that Bilsdale Station is capable of broadcasting to us in Hartlepool for at least another 100 years.
A number of residents have contacted me in recent weeks to raise concerns about anti-social behaviour on and around the Longbranch housing development.
Reports such as this are always concerning and so I was pleased to facilitate and organise a meeting and site visit alongside local councillor Brian Cowie, Tony Hanson from Hartlepool Borough Council and a representative from our Neighbourhoods Policing Team.
I know residents are concerned that when they report antisocial behaviour such as off-road bikes they do not hear back from the police, but I have been assured that the purpose of the reporting app COPA is intelligence gathering which then allows the police to act.
It is also good news that our PCSOs are now able to tag illegal bikes they see which can lead to more bikes being seized and crushed.
In between these visits I’ve held a number of surgery appointments as well as catch up meetings – including with representatives from JDR Cable Systems Ltd of Hartlepool and Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Mike Young.
With Recess now at an end, myself and my colleagues are getting on with the important job of amending and debating legislation and representing our constituents on the issues that matter to them in the House of Commons.
As always, I will continue to take every opportunity to lobby Ministers to ensure that Hartlepool receives the support it needs to thrive.