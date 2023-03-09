JILL MORTIMER: New Bill will assist those migrants who are genuinely in need of our help

Migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel..

We all have a part to play in keeping Hartlepool clean and free from litter – this is something which people raise with me regularly as a concern, and I am grateful to all the local volunteers who dedicate their time to clearing up our streets and green spaces.

Last Friday one of my office team attended the latest meeting of the Town Deal Board. So far, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has given the go-ahead for four projects including two which will create provision to help upskill our local workforce – the Health and Social Care Skills Academy and the Civil Engineering Skills Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seymour Civil Engineering is expanding its existing facility to create an educational institute in Brenda Road, and the project is receiving £2.2m from the Town Deal’s £25m pot, to help local people gain the qualifications they need to fulfil the shortages in construction and civil engineering.

This is not only fantastic for Seymour Engineering and Hartlepool FE College as their partner on the project, but it’s great news for Hartlepool people looking for opportunities to gain the skills they need to excel in their chosen career.

This Government is committed to supporting initiatives which offer people a route to training and job opportunities and the Town Deal in action is a great example of this.

Finally, this week the Prime Minister and Home Secretary have introduced the Illegal Migration Bill, meaning that those who enter the UK illegally will be detained immediately and removed to a safe country within weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illegal migrants will not be able to claim asylum in the UK, instead claims will be heard in Rwanda or another safe third country.

In addition to this, illegal migrants will not be able to access the modern slavery system in the UK or make late claims to frustrate removal – any human rights claims will be heard after removal, unless claimants are able to show compelling evidence that they face risk of harm in the specific safe country they are being sent to.