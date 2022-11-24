JILL MORTIMER: Offering support for hard-working families and protecting the vulnerable

"I was very pleased to see the Triple Lock protected – this is an issue of great importance to many local pensioners."

While I know the statement won’t have satisfied everyone, I do think it strikes the right balance between supporting hard-working families, protecting the vulnerable and prioritising economic recovery.

I was very pleased to see the Triple Lock protected – this is an issue of great importance to many local pensioners, and I hope this news has given them the reassurance they desperately need.

The statement also announced an extra £6.6 billion for our NHS, to improve access to GPs and tackle the Covid backlog. Many Hartlepudlians have contacted me to show their support for my campaign for increased access to face-to-face GP appointments, so this is certainly welcome news.

Importantly, the Autumn Statement also specifically mentioned recruiting 2,000 extra midwives.

As the Co-Chair of the APPG for Maternity I have long been campaigning for safe staffing, and most recently I chaired the Westminster Hall debate on Baby Loss and Safe Staffing, during which I asked the Minister to increase investment in maternity services to ensure the shortfall of 2,000 midwives can be fulfilled.

I have therefore written to the Chancellor this week to thank him for taking notice of our campaign and committing to safer staffing for maternity.

I have been overwhelmed by the number of entries I have received for my Christmas card competition this year – and what an amazing show of talent! I have picked my winner and two runners up – keep an eye out on my social media to catch a glance of my Christmas card and its impressive artwork.

I was thrilled to attend St Matthew’s Community Centre again this year for the Burn Valley North Residents’ Christmas Fair.

It was good to catch up with residents and I was pleased to be asked to announce the winner of the “guess the number of golf balls in the bag” competition by Pam and Bill Shurmer, which raised funds for their charity, DS43.