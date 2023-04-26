JILL MORTIMER: People are hearing our cry to expand our hospital services

"People are starting to listen and hear our cry with regard to the much-needed expansion of the hospital services offered in Hartlepool."

Firstly, I was pleased to join representatives from X-Energy and EDF in London to discuss the road map for a new reactor at our power station site.

I know there has been much speculation about what AMRs are so for the avoidance of doubt, AMRs are Advanced Modular Reactors and would be the perfect technology to deploy at our Hartlepool site as they produce not only electricity but high-quality high-temperature steam which could help to power industries across the Tees Valley as well as aiding our decarbonisation ambitions.

If you have been following my campaign to return services to our much-loved Hartlepool hospital, you will know that recently in the Westminster Hall Debate that I secured, I asked for a meeting with Lord Markham, Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care to discuss our plan.

I was thrilled that the request was met this week, and that I was accompanied by Julie Gillon, CEO of our trust and Steve Hall, Non-Executive Director, to discuss the future of our hospital site.

People are starting to listen and hear our cry with regard to the much-needed expansion of the hospital services offered in Hartlepool, and following both this meeting and Gregg Hands MP’s recent visit to the hospital, I hope to have more news soon.

A number of you will have already seen or heard, but I was thrilled to welcome Jason and Louise Anderson of our very own Radio Hartlepool to Westminster for a reception for Media Champions at 10 Downing Street.

We can all agree that they are absolutely dedicated to their community and I am so pleased that their hard work has been recognised in this way. Keep it up!

Finally, in light of all this positive news I would like to take a moment to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of our Conservative-led council over the last couple of years.