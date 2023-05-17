JILL MORTIMER: Plan will improve efficiency and reliability of GP service

“The plan ensures 50 million extra GP appointments by 2024, by cutting out bureaucracy, improving technology, investing in services, and modernising general practice.”

The cadets are a credit to our town and show real dedication – what a fantastic start to my time in Hartlepool last week.

It was a pleasure to meet with Scott and Andrew from Borthwick Group – Whole Home Energy Solutions last Friday to discuss how they can help people in Hartlepool to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their bills. This fabulous home-grown Hartlepool business has a mission to end fuel poverty across the town through eco heating and insulation solutions. It was very impressive to hear how the business has won awards both locally and nationally for their contributions to eco energy improvements.

Anyone which thinks they may be eligible for a means-tested scheme to help improve their home energy efficiency should get in touch with Borthwick Group.

I also met with representatives from Hartlepool Carers. I’ve seen Jan a number of times on their stall at the entrance to Hartlepool hospital, so it was good to be able to take some time to hear more about what the organisation does for unpaid carers across town.

From supporting Hartlepool’s 4,000 young carers, to identifying unpaid carers at the earliest opportunity through a partnership with our NHS Trust, Hartlepool Carers do tremendous work to support those who care for loved ones within our community.

I look forward to working with them so that we can raise the profile of unpaid carers and the support they require.

Finally, last week our government announced its Primary Care Recovery Plan. The plan ensures 50 million extra GP appointments by 2024, by cutting out bureaucracy, improving technology, investing in services, and modernising general practice.

For example, we will tackle the 8am rush by investing the equivalent of £60,000 to improve phone technology and make it easier to get through to GPs.

We will also introduce Pharmacy First, investing £645 million to enable pharmacists to provide more treatments.

Above all, we will deliver more appointments by hiring an extra 26,000 clinicians, to increase the workforce and prevent GPs doing work that non-GPs can do.

