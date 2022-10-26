JILL MORTIMER: Planned debate will focus on underage repeat offenders

"In some cases, we need to take more stringent action against those who continue to offend."

I know Cllr Falconer has had a number of reports of repeated offences by under 18s from concerned residents and this cannot be allowed to continue.

Quite rightly the police, courts and local authority have a duty of care to safeguard under 18s who commit criminal offences – however, this must be balanced against the rights of Hartlepool residents to go about their business without being the victims of repeated and often violent offences.

I understand that the courts have limited powers to sentence underage criminals, and of course no one wants to criminalise under 18s, but in some cases, we need to take more stringent action against those who continue to offend.

I therefore plan to hold a Westminster Hall debate to discuss the powers the courts have to deal with repeat underage offenders, as well as the need to increase the number of secure care placements for those who need them – providing the right environment for some of these young people.

Hartlepool’s small independent businesses are the lifeblood of our community – we helped them survive Covid, but I know that more needs to be done to support businesses through the turbulent days ahead, caused by rising gas and electricity prices.

I visited The Copper Kettle to speak to Katie and her husband about their rising bills and what the Government is doing to help with commercial energy prices.

Liz Truss’s Energy Bill relief scheme does discount the price per unit of gas and electricity, but this does little to help smaller businesses.

That is why I have written to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week to fight for more targeted support for businesses like The Copper Kettle in light of rising energy bills – particularly where the Supported Wholesale Price does not go far enough to help.

I would encourage other small and medium sized businesses who are struggling to get in contact with me.