JILL MORTIMER: Priority is to provide support for our hard-working people

Going door to door in Hart, and Headland and Harbour wards, I have met with more of the wonderful people of the town and heard their concerns directly.

A particularly pressing issue is the struggle in accessing GP services.

Keen to make improvements, I am running a survey to assess people’s views and find out how we can work with GPs to bring a better service to Hartlepool. You can find the survey on my website at:

www.jillmortimer.org.uk/form/survey-experience-of-gp-services I hope you’ll submit your ideas.

This last week saw the Conservative party conference. In her keynote speech, the Prime Minister praised our Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, for his delivery of new jobs and investment to the area: a sentiment I echo.

The Prime Minister went on to speak about her priorities for the country and set out her intention to look out for the interests of hard-working British people.

“What I’m interested in is your hopes and fears that you feel every day. Can you get a good job locally?

“Is it safe to walk down the high street late at night? Can you get a doctor’s appointment? I want to live in a country where hard work is rewarded.

"Where women can walk home safely at night and where our children have a better future.”

My priority too is providing support for hard-working people through these globally challenging times.

I know that many of our residents and businesses will continue to feel the pressure of rising utility bills so it is encouraging to see the government respond to the crisis with a commitment to lowering our tax burden, keeping an iron grip on the nation’s finances and driving economic reforms to build our country.

The Government has made sure that the typical household energy bill shouldn’t be more than around £2,500 a year this winter and next and we will be following up with action to support businesses.

I continue to sit on the Levelling Up and Regeneration Public Bill Committee, where I will continue to champion the needs of the town and search for ways to bring new jobs, new development and a higher quality of life.