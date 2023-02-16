JILL MORTIMER: Raising constituents' concerns about the ineffective appointment system used by a number of local GP surgeries

Calling at 8am for appointments, and not being able to pre-book an appointment.

I was delighted to attend the opening of the second phase of Hartlepool and Billingham Self-Storage on their one-year anniversary of being in business.

The facility supplies spaces for members of the public and fledgling businesses who are able to keep equipment without having to shell out for premises – their units are available seven days a week with security and maintenance on site.

The fact that this company has managed to get off the ground in the last year despite international economic pressures, and is thriving, is not only testament to the team’s hard work but evidences their vitality in an area such as ours, which is populated by many other smaller businesses. I am sure they will continue to be a fantastic asset to our town.

You will know of my recent campaign to raise awareness of the need for better access to GP appointments in Hartlepool.

I met last week with representatives from BMA Northeast to discuss my campaign. Analysis of the data gathered by my survey regarding GP services showed that 94% of people who responded found it harder to get an appointment with their local GP post-Covid compared to pre-Covid – this is obviously a concern and is something I relayed during my meeting.

I was also able to pass on concerns from constituents regarding the ineffective appointment system used by a number of local surgeries (calling at 8am for appointments, and not being able to pre-book).

The regional council chair of BMA explained that they believe the difficulties people are facing are down to a shortage in GPs, however I am awaiting further details and statistics relating to appointment waiting times and doctor shortages.