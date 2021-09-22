JILL MORTIMER: Replacing power station will keep high-skilled jobs in town

Hartlepool nuclear power station.

It was fantastic to meet with Joe, an apprentice at the Power Station, and some of his colleagues at the Nuclear Apprentices fair.

We discussed the

importance of replacing our power station with a new reactor in time, to keep high skilled jobs for young people in our town. This will encourage people to stay working in Hartlepool, and help to grow our local economy as well as introduce new opportunities for local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I met recently with representatives from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, who brought me up to speed on the great work they are doing to help people within the town – supporting our vulnerable communities with food parcels as well as organising litter picks and street cleaning is just a small part of this organisations work across Hartlepool.

I was therefore delighted to attend their Charity Walk for Peace in Ward Jackson Park over the weekend, and say a few words to open the event. I look forward to working closely with this association in the future, and supporting their great work.

After a few days in Parliament, it was good to be back in my Hartlepool office catching up on policy responses and constituency paper work. This gives me the chance to keep up to date with constituent’s queries regarding government policy, and gives me insight into the areas of

policy which my constituents are most concerned with.

My monthly surgery is coming up and it is always great to be able to meet with people face-to-face. If you would like to meet with me to discuss a personal matter, please do book an appointment at one of my upcoming

surgeries.

Having completed my Maiden Speech this week I am now raring to go and looking forward to being able to contribute in the Chamber. I have already had discussions with constituents who would like me to represent their views in Parliament, if and when the opportunity arises.