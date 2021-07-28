JILL MORTIMER: Schemes are in place which can help people find employment

Please do get in touch with the Job Centre if you are seeking employment, or even if you want to access work experience, training courses or qualifications in order to help in pursuit of your chosen career path.

I’ve had a jam-packed couple of days getting in touch with more local businesses, as well as our Job Centre and Youth Hub.

While I was at the Job Centre, the enthusiastic team introduced me to the schemes that are in place which are helping people of all ages into employment.

The “Routes Back to Work” for everyone and “Kick Starters” schemes, which is targeted at 18-24 year olds, are helping local people gain the skills they need to access secure employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I also visited the Youth Hub which can help young people applying for jobs – the team in the hub advise people on how to write a CV or prepare for an interview, and can support you throughout the whole process.

The Kickstart Scheme has processed 1,239 referrals this month alone, and with the sustainable investment and jobs coming to Hartlepool through green industry for example, there are plenty of vacancies to fill.

Please do get in touch with the Job Centre if you are seeking employment, or even if you want to access work experience, training courses or qualifications in order to help in pursuit of your chosen career path.

With this in mind it was great to visit J&B Recycling, along with the Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion, Guy Opperman.

This expanding business is not only helping young people find their feet in the world of work and offering opportunities to local people, but do a great job contributing to our "green agenda” going forward, by keeping our streets clean.

J&B Recycling has, this week, taken on six people from the Kickstart Scheme and I would like to take this opportunity to promote the scheme to other businesses in Hartlepool.

It’s a win-win – why not give back to our local community by offering jobs to those who really need them, and help young people into stable employment.

Equally, if you are unemployed and wish to find a way into work here in Hartlepool, why not consider this scheme?