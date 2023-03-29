JILL MORTIMER: Shocked and saddened by the news of the closure of hospice’s long-term unit

Alice House Hospice

I have been in dialogue with the CEOs of Alice House for some time and along with other Tees Valley MPs have been calling for increased funding for hospices across our area. Nevertheless, I will be arranging an urgent meeting with heads of our Integrated Care Board to see what more we can do to retain this important service.

Despite this difficult news, this week has otherwise been a remarkable one for investment in Hartlepool.

It is absolutely brilliant news that under Rishi Sunak’s Action Plan on Anti-Social Behaviour, Cleveland has been selected as one of only 16 trailblazer police force areas. You asked for a greater focus on policing in our area, and the Government is delivering.

In Cleveland, we’re piloting both the "Hotspot Policing” and “Immediate Justice” schemes – the Hotspot pilot will see increases in visible policing patrols and enforcement to help deter anti-social behaviour, while the Immediate Justice scheme will see offenders repair the damage they cause, with an ambition for them to start work as soon as 48 hours after their offence.

As part of the pilot, we will receive a share of £160m funding to crack down on ASB and ensure victims know that justice will be done. In addition to this action on ASB, the Government is investing in our young people, meaning more funding is coming our way in the form of £1.265m for Rossmere Youth Centre.

I know this money will be well spent, ensuring our young people have somewhere to go to keep off the streets, socialise and make friends, and importantly have somewhere to learn new skills and pursue vocations.

During my election, I pledged to bring positivity to Hartlepool, and to ensure Government investment in our area. I am pleased to be delivering on this pledge.