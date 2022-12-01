JILL MORTIMER: Talking about the importance of green spaces and keeping our environment free from litter

“We also discussed the importance of keeping our environment free from litter.

I was pleased to meet up with Headteacher Lauren and take a tour of the amazing facility.

The atmosphere of the school was really impressive, and not like anything I have seen before – from homely additions like armchairs and dining tables in classrooms to the repurposed and sustainable play equipment, the environment was unique, and peaceful with calming music playing in most areas.

It is clear that this approach is effective for the children and students with all classes that I saw being focused, engaged and very happy to be at school!

What a pleasure.

While I was at West View, I was pleased to meet with members of the school council and answer lots of thought-provoking questions.

I was also glad of the opportunity to ask them what they would like to see happen in their local area – we discussed the importance of green spaces and keeping our environment free from litter.

Many of you will have seen that I also announced the winner of my Christmas card competition last Friday.

I was delighted to present my winner, West View Primary School student Brooke, with a certificate and some prizes during my visit.

Her artwork is simply outstanding, and it is an honour to use her design for my Christmas card this year, which will be going out to many colleagues, businesses and friends across Hartlepool and Westminster in the coming days.

Finally, I was pleased to visit Ray at The Toolroom Ltd. Some of you may know Ray as the man with the inflatable Grinch, Pudsey Bear or even Boris.

He has done great work locally raising money for important charities, but he is also a businessman.

The Toolroom specialises in metalwork and component manufacturing and is a great example of a business which is providing an in-demand service as well as equipping local people with high-skill employment.

