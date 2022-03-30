JILL MORTIMER: The cut to personal taxes will turbocharge our economic growth

"The Chancellor gave his Spring Statement to the House, which cuts taxes for hardworking people and businesses across Hartlepool."

On Tuesday I chaired the AGM of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Maternity. The APPG had unfortunately been dormant for a time following the tragic death of the group’s former Chair, Sir David Amess, but I am delighted that the group is back up and running with an enlarged membership.

With the release of the Ockenden Report on Wednesday, the APPG has a lot to be getting on with. In my role as chair, I will work with midwives, obstetricians, ministers, fellow MPs, peers, and others to improve maternity services for all. More on this subject next week.

Last Wednesday the Chancellor gave his Spring Statement to the House, which cuts taxes for hardworking people and businesses across Hartlepool: fuel duty reduced by five pence per litre, National Insurance cut by £330, the Household Support Fund doubled, and the basic rate of income tax to be cut from 20 to 19%.

The statement delivers the biggest cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century and will turbocharge economic growth in Hartlepool and beyond.

The Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, also unveiled an important document this week: the landmark "Opportunity for All” white paper which pledges an excellent teacher for every child; a supportive school environment; targeted support for every child who needs it; and greater cooperation between trusts, schools, and local authorities to raise standards.

Crucially, the paper announces £40m for 24 “Priority Education Investment Areas” – which include Hartlepool – where rates of disadvantage have been among the highest in the country. This cash injection will boost school standards and social mobility in Hartlepool.