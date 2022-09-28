JILL MORTIMER: The new Government’s Growth Plan will mean that we will all benefit

"We’re cutting the basic rate of income tax to 19% in 2023 and immediately reversing the rise in National Insurance."

The most important requirement for levelling up Hartlepool and the wider Tees Valley is economic growth. The higher the growth, not only means more jobs but more money to invest and spend on vital public services like the NHS, schools, and the police.

The new government’s Growth Plan aims to boost growth to 2.5% every year and ensure that every part of the UK, not just London and the City, benefits. In fact, as one of 38 brand new Investment Zones, Hartlepool will be at the forefront of that growth, benefitting from tax breaks and planning freedoms to attract more businesses and investors to the local area. That means more high-paid, high-quality jobs and potential investment in things like new shopping centres - helping to regenerate our high streets and reinvigorate our communities.

But there is no point bringing more investment or high-quality jobs to Hartlepool if people are made to hand over large amounts of their hard-earned cash in tax or energy bills.

That’s why we’re cutting the basic rate of income tax to 19% in 2023 and immediately reversing the rise in National Insurance – a combined average saving of £390 for working people in Hartlepool every year. In addition, we are capping how much households pay in energy bills to an average of £2,500 for the next two years – an additional annual saving of £1,000 for the typical household.

If you run a business or charity in Hartlepool, we are also capping your gas and electricity bills to less than half the wholesale prices anticipated for this winter.

Importantly, the money-saving measures announced in the Growth Plan are in addition to the £37bn support package unveiled by the previous Prime Minister: a £400 non-repayable reduction on energy bills for all; a non-repayable £150 cash rebate for homes in Council Tax bands A-D, equivalent to 80% of all households; £144m of discretionary funding for local authorities to support those not eligible for the rebate; and an additional £650 cost of living payment for those in receipt of means-tested benefits.