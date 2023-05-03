JILL MORTIMER: The number of police officers here is the most we've seen in 10 years

"The Cleveland force is currently in the top three for arrests made and convictions as a percentage of the population."

I am very pleased that our Government has delivered on its manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 new police officers.

Thanks to the action of a Conservative Government and Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, Cleveland now has 1,500 officers – the most in 10 years.

The Cleveland force is currently in the top three for arrests made and convictions as a percentage of the population.

However, I know that there is more to be done and people want to see tough action on crime, so it is equally good that Cleveland is set to receive £4.5m to increase hotspot patrols and help deliver immediate justice.

In addition to this fantastic news on policing, I am thrilled that Hartlepool’s schools are benefitting from £2.5m extra investment to help with increased costs – with the first payments being made this month!

A typical primary school will receive approximately an extra £35,000 and a typical secondary school £200,000.

In total, the schools budget will be £58.8bn in 2024-25, more than ever before meaning funding will rise faster than forecast inflation.

Education is vitally important, and it is exactly right that we invest in children’s futures.

I am proud to say that we have some excellent schools in our town, and I am sure you would all agree that it is good news that the Government is investing in them, to ensure they can continue to give our young people the best possible start in life.

As part of my campaign for improved access to NHS dental services in Hartlepool I spoke in the recent debate on dentistry, highlighting the need for improved clarity and longevity of NHS contracts to enable retention of staff.

In addition, I called for inequalities in the value of Units of Dental Activity (UDAs) to be addressed to benefit areas with health deprivation like Hartlepool.

I am committed to the ambition that everyone who wants to access NHS dentistry can do so, not only for emergencies but for routine appointments.

Back in Hartlepool I was pleased to watch the Pools win 3-1 last weekend.