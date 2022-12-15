JILL MORTIMER: The roles our service personnel play keep us safe every day

“Commandos detect and prevent a large number of drug-laden boats from approaching our shores, in turn stopping these substances from appearing on our streets weeks and months down the line.”

It was therefore a pleasure to touch base with some commandos recently through the scheme, as I and some fellow MPs joined them on training exercises.

So, what does any of this have to do with my job as your MP?

I’ve highlighted previously our local military history and veteran community, and the ever-increasing need for investment in our armed forces considering Putin’s war in Ukraine, but the scheme is opening my eyes to much more than this.

The roles our service personnel play helps to keep us all safer every day.

Our armed forces do a great job, and I am honoured to be able to take part in such a scheme.

If you follow my activity, you will know I have taken trips to two of our educational providers recently, West View Primary School and Hartlepool College of Further Education, which together span from nursery age right up to post-16.

I have loved hearing the positives of what opportunities we can offer to our young people here in Hartlepool, but I have also listened to concerns about rising costs.

I am therefore pleased that our Government has announced funding schemes to address this with an extra £500m for our schools and colleges to help implement energy efficiency upgrades and save on bills.

I was thrilled to begin distributing my Christmas card, designed by the children of Hartlepool, to businesses and schools across our area as well as my colleagues down in Westminster.

The festive spirit is well and truly in the air with some lovely decorative and light displays to be seen, making our town shine so brightly.

I’m disappointed that a severe bout of bronchitis has prevented me from attending some of the events I was looking forward to across Hartlepool but I’m thankfully now on the mend.

