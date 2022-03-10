JILL MORTIMER: The UK must be self-sufficient in meeting its energy needs

I will continue to promote the Hartlepool nuclear site as the top destination for an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) beyond 2024, which would not only ensure an independent British foreign policy but also provide the high-quality, high-temperature steams needed to decarbonise the majority of Teesside’s heavy industry.

The UK has taken one of the most robust stances against Putin’s offensive, and I would like to focus on one important factor that has made that stance possible: energy security.

Compared to our European partners, the UK is not particularly reliant on Russian oil and gas.

Our single largest source of gas lies under the North Sea, and most of our gas imports come from Norway, a partner and NATO member.

It is because we are not beholden to the likes of Gazprom or Rosneft that the Government has not been held back when imposing biting sanctions on the Kremlin: more than 500 Russian individuals, entities and subsidiaries now appear on the UK sanction list, and we have blocked three million Russian companies from raising loans or being listed on the UK stock market.

If Global Britain is to be a success, it must be self-sufficient in meeting its energy demands.

To that end, the case for new nuclear has never been stronger. Renewable energy sources such as solar and wind can only take us so far: nuclear would provide the UK with a constant stream of reliable, homegrown energy when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

I will continue to promote the Hartlepool nuclear site as the top destination for an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) beyond 2024, which would not only ensure an independent British foreign policy but also provide the high-quality, high-temperature steams needed to decarbonise the majority of Teesside’s heavy industry.

I am continuing to provide support to constituents whose family members are fleeing Ukraine. Under the Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukrainian nationals and their family members may join relatives already resident in the UK.

Under that scheme, Ukrainians will need to apply for a UK visa, but the usual requirements have been removed.

Constituents wishing to house Ukrainians who are not family members may do so via the Local Sponsorship Scheme. Under that scheme, Ukrainians would be matched with a family and would be able to live and work in the UK for 12 months.