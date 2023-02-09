JILL MORTIMER: Thrilled that apprentices will be taken on at power station

EDF are looking for seven new apprentices for their site right here at Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station.

I met with apprentices from Cavendish Nuclear and EDF last week during Nuclear Week.

And I would just like to take this opportunity to say how thrilled I am that EDF are looking for seven new apprentices for their site right here at Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station.

This is a fabulous opportunity for our young people, particularly considering Hartlepool’s status as a designated nuclear site and the potential for new nuclear on our doorstep.

I was also pleased to attend Hartlepool College of Further Education’s apprenticeship fair again this year.

As usual, it was an impressive event which demonstrates the breadth of opportunity that is available to people in the area who are wanting to take up an apprenticeship with one of our local businesses.

Meanwhile, there have been lots of good news stories with regard to Hartlepool businesses recently.

J&B recycling was one of the first businesses I visited after being elected in 2021, and to hear that they have been awarded a contract to handle waste from the construction and installation of turbines for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is simply great.

Not only does this put J&B, and Hartlepool, on the map but it demonstrates how we in the Tees Valley are leading the way on green initiatives as the non-recyclable material from the site will be used to generate energy – a big well done to all involved.

You may have seen that I recently met with the CEOs from Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

I joined with them again last week in Parliament, along with other Tees Valley hospice representatives and MPs, for a round table event.

We discussed the provision of palliative care in our communities following changes in the Health and Social Care Act which requires the NHS to make provision for these important services.