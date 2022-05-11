JILL MORTIMER: We are not complacent and we will support those in need

We have led the response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and protecting lives and livelihoods in our battle against Covid-19.

As we approach the halfway point of this Parliament, we have risen to challenges of a kind not seen since the Second World War, leading the response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and protecting lives and livelihoods in our battle against Covid-19.

These events have placed significant strains on our public finances and caused huge disruptions to the global economy.

The Queen’s Speech shows that we are not complacent about the challenges that lie ahead and that we will continue to support those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst our focus is rightly on the economy and the cost of living, we also unveiled plans to ratify our trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, end the special status of EU law, kickstart the hydrogen economy, protect freedom of speech, and end the postcode lottery in education.

Last week I enjoyed speaking with residents at Lynton Court, who raised important issues such as getting bus services back up and running from the stops closest to them.

Residents shouldn’t have to walk long distances to catch the bus or pay for taxis. I will do everything I can to improve transport links for Lynton Court residents.

It was also great to visit St Hild’s School on Friday, where I spoke with the Head Girl, Head Boy and other pupils about their priorities for Hartlepool.

We also enjoyed a quick game of badminton and basketball! I would like to wish pupils at St Hild’s and all our schools here in Hartlepool the very best of luck for their upcoming GCSE and A-level examinations.

Following the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Hartlepool, my campaign for a new nuclear reactor for our town continues to gather momentum.

The ultimate goal would be an Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) for Hartlepool, which would not only produce energy but also the high-quality, high-temperature steams needed to decarbonise the Teesside industrial cluster and accelerate hydrogen production. This would make our town the torchbearer of the Green Industrial Revolution!