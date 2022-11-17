JILL MORTIMER: We must continue to support small independent businesses through the cost of living crisis

Jill Mortimer at the Service of Remembrance in Victory Square on Remembrance Sunday, during which she laid a wreath in tribute to the fallen. Picture by Frank Reid

Small independent businesses are what make towns like ours tick – we supported them through Covid, and we must continue to support them now with the cost of living.

We discussed the importance of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme in the short term, but more importantly how we support businesses with inflationary costs and energy bills in the medium-long term, through increased energy security.

It was good to hear from Reshma that the FSB shares the priorities of this Government and would welcome growth strategies as we move beyond the current demands of the rising cost of living.

I also met again last week with representatives from Cleveland Fire Authority to discuss issues surrounding inflationary pressures and the distribution of funding from Central Government. Cleveland is disadvantaged when it comes to the proportion of their spending power which is funded by council tax – this sits at just 43% compared to the average of other Fire Authorities which is 63%.

I have therefore written to both the Chancellor and the Secretary of State for Levelling Up to lobby for increased funding or a change in the distribution formula for funding from Government for authorities such as Cleveland, to help balance out the disparity caused by council tax contributions. I will also be requesting a meeting between the relevant Minister in the Department for Levelling Up and representatives from Cleveland Fire, so they have the opportunity to state their case directly.

It would only be fitting to end this week by reflecting on the remembrance events of last weekend. I was privileged to attend the Service of Remembrance at Victory Square on Remembrance Sunday during which I laid a wreath in tribute to the fallen.

I was also very touched to receive an invitation to join our young people for the Children’s Remembrance Parade at Stranton Cemetery last Saturday – it was an honour to be asked to read John McCrae’s ‘In Flanders Fields’.