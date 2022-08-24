JILL MORTIMER: We must take action to try to preserve Heugh Breakwater

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know how important this historic structure is to local people."

This week began with a visit to the Northern School of Art where I caught up with Martin and Pat – Principal and Vice Principal of our town’s impressive and unique facility.

They were kind enough to show me the new state-of-the-art sound stages and we discussed how their multi-functional application will provide many opportunities for TV and film production companies. This will be the catalyst to an exciting new influx of associated technologies and new businesses, each providing an economic boost.

I also met with Glen, from Orangebox Training, to discuss the Heugh Breakwater.

I know how important this historic structure is to local people and I agree that we must take action to try to preserve the Heugh. I have contacted PD Ports to discuss this and will work with the Combined Authority to secure the future of the breakwater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In light of the 170th anniversary of the construction of the Heugh coinciding with Tall Ships returning to Hartlepool next year, it would be fantastic if we could get started on some much-needed repairs to the breakwater.

As Chairman of the APPG for Maternity it was a pleasure to spend time with the parents, babies and midwives of the Rowan Suite this week at Place in the Park.

Hearing their great experiences gives us all hope for the future and I am sure that we will continue to see an increase in the number of mothers choosing to birth at the Rowan Suite. I am so pleased that babies are again being born in Hartlepool –

it is important that we continue to spread the word that this amazing suite can be accessed at our hospital.

Finally, I’ve been hitting the ground running with my latest newsletter – so far, my team and I have distributed copies in Seaton, Headland and Harbour and Rural West.

The newsletter contains information on my action over the past months as well as a QR code which can be scanned and is linked to my GP survey.