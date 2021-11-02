LEGAL EAGLE: Stepping in to help clients let down by national law firms

From being rejected from a claim, they instead recovered damages in excess of £200,000.

A partner at the Hartlepool branch recently settled a case relating to a claim for mesothelioma, resulting in damages being paid to the Client in excess of £200,000.

It is a significant claim as a result of the case in question, but we were surprised to hear that the Client’s journey to finally receiving the expert advice required was not without a rather concerning stumbling block prior to making contact with TBI.

A well-known large national law firm had been initially approached to deal with the claim, one that you would have expected would have been able to do so based on its size, background and advertising. This was not the case, however. The firm instead rejected the Claimant’s claim and told them to go elsewhere, the claim having ‘insufficient prospects of success’ for them to progress it they said.

Instead, to the rescue came a regional law firm in Tilly Bailey & Irvine. The Teesside Solicitors are well renowned when it comes to its track record on personal injury claims, and took on the claim with its team of experienced experts at the helm to assist.

The result? From being rejected from a claim, they instead recovered damages in excess of £200,000 with the help of our legal experts, who will fight your case to the bitter end.

It is not just mesothelioma claims either. Our department also recently settled a pleural thickening case for a client who had previously sought advice from alternative solicitors, who themselves had advised incorrectly that pleural thickening was a non-compensable injury.

How did this come about? It was only by chance upon review of the medical records in a medical negligence case that there was a potential claim for pleural thickening identified, which was pursued successfully by ourselves upon taking up the claim - the Client recovered in excess of £30,000 in settlement of that claim.

The claim should have been pursued by the former solicitors, to the benefit of the Client who unfortunately passed away before he could reap the benefits of the damages. Again, evidence of expertise being necessary to present these type of claims.