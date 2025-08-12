Here’s a true story from someone who should’ve known better – me.

As a physiotherapist, I spend most of my day helping people recover from injuries caused by doing too much of one thing.

But last summer I made the same mistake myself.

I love being active. Sitting still isn’t really in my nature and I’ve always thrived on daily exercise.

Hartlepool physio Paul Gough

That’s fine until life gets busy and shortcuts creep in.

Wanting to make more time to play with my young son after work, I became what I call a “lazy runner.”

Not lazy as in skipping workouts – but lazy in that I defaulted to the same 30-minute jog, night after night. Quick, easy, done.

The result? A sharp pain in my right foot – the early signs of a stress fracture.

Paul Gough in front of his physiotherapy clinic in Hartlepool.

Too much pounding on the same streets of Hartlepool, too many days in a row.

So I switched things up. I swapped running for bike rides and the occasional swim.

Problem solved? Not quite. The long hours hunched over handlebars caused tightness in my shoulders and stiffness in my lower back.

At one point, I felt like my posture had collapsed. I’d solved one problem and created two more.

That’s when it hit me: the issue wasn’t running or cycling or swimming. It was the lack of variety. I hadn’t made time to mix things up.

And this doesn’t just apply to runners or cyclists.

Golfers? I regularly treat them for back pain and Achilles issues. Bowlers? Bad knees. Hill walkers? Lower back problems.

Even swimmers – yes, swimmers – can develop shoulder and neck pain from repetitive motion. No activity is risk-free when done in isolation.

So here’s the takeaway: variety is everything. The best way to stay injury-free is to mix your routine.

Walk one day. Swim the next. Try yoga or Pilates to improve mobility and balance.

Trust me. I’ve learned this the hard way.

