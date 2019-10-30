Halloween has become too ‘Americanised’ say Mail readers

Has Halloween become to Americanised? Picture: Pixabay

Every year we celebrate Halloween, kids dress up in spooky costumes and go door to door trick or treating.

But, over the last few years it seems as if Halloween is being celebrated more and more, people decorate their houses, cities hold workshops, parades and events all month long with terrifying and spooky themes to entertain people.

In our recent online poll we asked: “Has Halloween become too over the top and Americanised?”

Over 400 Mail readers took part in the poll, and 70% agree that Halloween has become ‘too over the top’ while 30% disagree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Corbett said: “I celebrate as much or as little as my children want I don’t do it or care about others opinions the only thing I care about Is that I am setting an example of fun and laughter for my children in a world of doom and gloom.”

Al Robinson said: “Could say the same thing about Christmas to be fair.

“Live and let live. If people want to have a bit of fun and spend money on stuff then let them. If you don't, then don't. Simple as that.”

Karl Schut said: “I thought someone had their Christmas decorations up last week but it was Halloween stuff.”