Hartlepool Jonathan Brash MP writes: What the United Kingdom can learn from American president Donald Trump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States last week and it is probably no secret that there is plenty on which I disagree with him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, his re-election is a remarkable achievement and it would be both silly and self-defeating to not learn the lessons of his victory.

In recent years, the United Kingdom has faced significant challenges in safeguarding its traditional industries, particularly steel manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With competition from low-cost imports and rising energy costs, the sector has struggled to remain competitive.

New American president Donald Trump.

However, as Britain charts its post-Brexit path, there may be lessons to draw from the U.S. President Donald Trump’s unapologetic embrace of protectionist policies.

Under Trump’s last administration, the US implemented sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminium imports in 2018, citing national security concerns and the need to protect domestic jobs.

While controversial, these measures delivered results: US steel production increased, dormant plants reopened and jobs were created in the manufacturing heartlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By prioritising self-reliance and shielding key industries from unfair competition, the U.S. reinforced its industrial backbone - a strategy the UK could adapt to its own needs.

The British steel industry, which employs around 34,000 workers and contributes billions to the economy, is vital not only for jobs but also for national security and infrastructure.

Yet, it remains under threat from cheaper imports, particularly from countries like China, where state subsidies and lower environmental standards give producers an unfair advantage.

We currently import 68% of our steel needs - this is a disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK could take similar steps to safeguard its steel industry, such as imposing tariffs on imports from countries engaging in dumping practices or introducing stricter procurement rules that prioritise British-made steel for public infrastructure projects.

For instance, major developments like HS2 or new nuclear power stations could exclusively source domestic steel, ensuring that public investment directly benefits UK workers.

Moreover, targeted government support, including subsidies for modernising plants and transitioning to greener production methods, could help the UK stay competitive while meeting its climate commitments.

Trump's approach demonstrated the value of prioritising domestic industries over short-term market efficiency - a lesson Britain can take to heart.