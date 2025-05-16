Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash reveals: 'Why I cannot support the Government on cuts to disability support'

I asked my wife to marry me on the viewing platform at the top of Christchurch, overlooking Hartlepool. Why? Because in that most special moment, I wanted us to be surrounded by the town we both love.

When you grow up somewhere, meet your partner there, and raise your family there, it becomes part of who you are. That’s how I feel about Hartlepool. My favourite moment of the week is stepping off the train from Westminster, back home.

For me, being an MP isn't a job - it’s a calling. Representing Hartlepool is the honour of my life, and it's why I always put our town first.

Hartlepool first, Hartlepool always.

Jonathan Brash MP with WASPI women who he continues to support, despite the decision of the government not to compensate.

That’s why I use a local company to print my leaflets, why I when renting an office I insisted on bringing an empty unit on York Road back into use. My team knows the rule: if it’s a Hartlepool event, I want to be there; if it’s a local business, I want to visit; if it's a Hartlepool resident, I want to meet them.

It’s why I defied the Labour Government on WASPI compensation. I’ve long supported Hartlepool women affected by pension injustice and voted in Parliament for the fair compensation they deserve.

It’s why I’ve stood up to ministers over cuts to the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund. I’ve met the families affected, I’ve listened, and I’ll keep fighting for them.

And last week, I announced I couldn’t support the Government’s proposed cuts to disability benefits. The aim of helping people into work is right - but slashing support for those who genuinely need it, including pushing 50,000 children into poverty according to the government’s own impact assessment, isn’t the way. There are better options - like a fair tax on the ultra-wealthy - than pushing vulnerable people further into poverty.

Because for me, it always comes back to the same principle:

Hartlepool first, Hartlepool always.

That’s not a slogan. It’s a promise - and one I intend to keep.