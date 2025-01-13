Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says: 'It is time to put our children first'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week the Children’s Health and Wellbeing Bill took centre stage in Parliament, a piece of legislation that has the power to transform the lives of children across the country, including in Hartlepool.

Its message is clear: every child deserves access to quality education, protection, and support - no matter their circumstances.

One area it addresses head on is children out of school.

The bill recognises the radically changed landscape that has developed since the pandemic.

Jonathan Brash MP with Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, in Hartlepool.

In Hartlepool, the number of children being home-schooled has risen by 370% since 2019, with more missing from education altogether.

While I respect the right of parents to choose home education for their children and I am confident that the majority do a magnificent job – and have nothing to fear from this bill - we have to face the truth that it is not true in all cases.

You may remember the case of Sara Sharif. Sara was killed by her father and stepmother four months after she was taken out of her mainstream school.

Such tragedy demands action and the bill delivers it.

The bill also addresses school exclusions.

In Hartlepool, exclusions have rocketed, with our pupil referral unit struggling to meet demand.

Nationally, data shows that children excluded in primary school often fail to pass core GCSEs later in life.

Former Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw is clear about the cause: the weakening of local authority powers and the rise of Multi-Academy Trusts.

This bill gives local authorities the power to place children in all schools, including academies.

It’s a vital step toward accountability and ensuring every child has a place in education.

Poverty is another area tackled by the bill.

By guaranteeing breakfast clubs at all of our primary schools and capping branded school uniform items, it aims to alleviate the financial pressures on families.

This will save families up to £500 per child, per year.

The bill also proposes reforms to children’s social care, including capping the profits of private providers.

In Hartlepool, the average cost of a place in the top four private children’s homes is £12,000 per week, per child, an unsustainable and unjustifiable burden.

This bill is about fairness, accountability, and prioritising children’s needs. It’s time to act and ensure no child is left behind.