It’s a big week in the Brash household because, along with Year 6 pupils across Hartlepool, it was my daughter’s transition week to secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was on the back of her coming together with pupils from across Hartlepool at last week's Young Parliamentarians event hosted by the Northern Lights Learning Trust.

Like every parent in Hartlepool, I want her to feel happy, safe and full of hope about her future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want her to go to a good school, have strong role models and be given every chance to do well in life.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with his own daughter, Alice, who has been going through transition week along with Year 6 pupils across Hartlepool.

It’s not just about my family, it’s about every family in our town.

One of the best bits of my job is to visit our many fantastic schools to hear from pupils and staff first hand about the challenges they face.

That’s why I’m so proud that Labour in government is already taking real steps to make Hartlepool the best place to grow up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, Labour launched the Better Futures Fund to help children who are struggling.

Jonathan Brash MP with pupils from the Northern Lights Learning Trust Young Parliamentarians event.

It’s worth £500 million, the biggest fund of its kind in the world, and it will support up to 200,000 children nationwide over the next 10 years.

This money will go straight to the root of the problem in tackling school absence and helping young people out of crime or addiction.

Local councils, charities, and schools will work together with the Government to make sure this money is spent where it makes the biggest difference.

But Labour’s plan doesn’t stop there.

Here in Hartlepool:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re bringing back Sure Start, giving parents and children the early help they need;

We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school so kids don’t start the day on an empty stomach;

And we’re expanding free school meals to 6,000 Hartlepool children because no child should go hungry at school.

We’re also investing in new childcare places, fixing run-down school buildings and backing teachers to do what they do best - teach.

This isn’t just policy for me, it’s personal.

As a parent, I know how much we all want the best for our children and grandchildren. And as your Labour MP, I’ll never stop fighting for their future.

Let’s make sure every child in Hartlepool gets the best start in life and the best chance to reach their potential.