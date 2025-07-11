Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says: 'Under Labour Sure Start is back'

One of the last Labour government’s proudest achievements was Sure Start - a transformative programme that provided vital support for families in those all-important early years.

It wasn’t just a policy; it was a lifeline that helped level the playing field for children, regardless of background.

Now, under this Labour government, we’re going back to those roots and building something even stronger.

This week, I’m proud to support the launch of Labour’s Best Start Family Hubs - a major national initiative that will be rolled out in every local authority across the country.

Jonathan Brash MP with staff at the new family hub at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre delivered thanks to Labour’s £1 million investment.

These hubs will act as a one-stop shop for parents, offering everything from advice on breastfeeding and housing to help with early child development, mental health, and parenting support.

Crucially, this isn’t starting from scratch in Hartlepool.

It builds on our existing Family Hub infrastructure, which Labour has already invested £1 million into locally and I was proud to visit our brand new hub at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre recently.

We’re already seeing the impact of that work, and this expansion will ensure every family can access the support they need, right on their doorstep.

Postcode lotteries shouldn’t decide a child’s future.

Yet today, one in four families with young children can’t access local support - rising to one in three among lower-income households.

That’s simply not good enough. These new hubs will ensure no family is left behind.

The £500 million national investment will fund up to 1,000 hubs by 2028, part of a wider plan to give every child the best start in life. It’s not just good social policy – it’s smart economics. Helping families early prevents problems later, reducing pressure on schools, social care and the NHS.

This is what Labour’s Plan for Change means in practice: practical support for parents, breaking down barriers, and investing in our children’s future. It’s a promise made and now a promise kept.

With free breakfast clubs in our primaries, expanding free school meals to 6,000 Hartlepool children and capping the cost of uniforms, we are backing Hartlepool families.

As your MP, I’ll always make sure Hartlepool is at the heart of every opportunity to back families.

Together, we’re rebuilding the foundations of a fairer, healthier, and more supportive future for our children.