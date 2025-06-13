I love being your MP, especially getting to meet our inspiring young people and hear their hopes for the future.

Last week was extra special - I did it four times!

First, I welcomed the delightful pupils from Ward Jackson Primary to Westminster for a tour of Parliament.

Their energy, curiosity and insight were infectious.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash hosts pupils from Ward Jackson School in Parliament

If you’re from Hartlepool and ever in London, please email me - if I’m around, I’d be thrilled to show you around.

As long as I’m your MP, you’re always welcome.

Back in Hartlepool on Friday, I visited three local schools. At Rossmere Primary, I met and congratulated the new head boy and girl, Vinnie Simpson and Laurie Cronin, and praised their predecessors, Emilie Stringer and Stefan Gaffney.

Then, I dropped into Ward Jackson again to support their community litter pick.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash meeting pupils at Rossmere Primary School.

Having served as a governor there years ago, I’m proud to see the same dedication to improving their area alive in today’s students.

The final visit was to Hartlepool Free School, which opened in September and supports students with Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

It was a pleasure meeting principal Tristan Keates and deputy principal Rick Kitson to discuss their vision for the school’s future.

My passion for politics stems from a desire to give our children and grandchildren the best possible start in life.

Over the past 11 months, this Labour Government has driven several key initiatives:

Education funding has increased to its highest ever level per pupil, with additional support for SEND;

Free school meals are now available to over 500,000 children - 6,000 of them in Hartlepool - lifting 100,000 young people out of poverty and saving families around £500 annually;

Free breakfast clubs are now in every primary school, and uniform costs are capped;

School investment across Hartlepool includes the complete rebuild of St. Helen’s on the Headland;

Teacher pay has risen above inflation, and a new negotiating body ensures support staff also receive fair pay;

Further education spending means record apprenticeships. In Hartlepool, our civil‑engineering and health‑and‑social‑care academies are equipping young people with vital skills.

These decisions - opposed by Reform and the Conservatives - share one purpose: improving the lives of our children and grandchildren.

This is what drives me in politics and it’s what I’ll continue to fight for as long as I serve you.