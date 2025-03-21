Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'We are transforming Hartlepool'

As Hartlepool’s MP, my job is to demand the investment Hartlepool needs for a prosperous and successful future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that means every part of our borough.

One project that needs urgent funding is the Greatham North East flood defences scheme.

This is a vital part of the larger Tees Tidelands programme, which aims to tackle flooding, support nature's recovery, and reconnect communities with the beautiful River Tees estuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, left, meets environment, food and rural affairs secretary Steve Reed.

This ambitious initiative covers various sites along the estuary and its tributaries, including Greatham.

One of the key focuses of the Greatham scheme is the existing flood defences along Greatham Creek and adjacent to Greenabella Marsh.

These structures were originally built back in the late 19th Century and are now nearing the end of their useful life, with many in poor condition.

The proposed flood alleviation scheme is essential to provide modern flood defences that will protect our area while considering the future effects of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed plans for investment in Greatham Flood Defences

Not only will this enhance our safety, but it will also help restore up to 25 hectares of precious intertidal habitat at Greenabella Marsh, widening and developing biodiversity.

Additionally, the aim is to improve the existing flood embankment along Greatham Creek to ensure the same level of protection.

The Environment Agency is making significant progress in planning these important works. Detailed designs are expected to be completed soon, and we plan to submit for a Marine Licence and Planning Permission by March 2025.

With hopes of receiving internal business case approval by May 2025, construction is slated to begin in September 2025 and be completed by December 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this scheme requires a solid financial backing to bring it to life.

That’s why I have written to and met with ministers to urge them to back this ambitious multi-million pound scheme. We have to ensure that we get this investment to bring the project to life.

Investing in the Greatham North East scheme is not just about protecting us from flooding. It's about securing a sustainable future for our environment, rebuilding wildlife and biodiversity so that it can live in parallel with industry.

Whether it’s flood defences, neighbourhood regeneration, new jobs, school rebuilding, breakfast clubs, more NHS appointments, public health, social care, council services, policing, pay rises and £140 million in capital investments, we are transforming Hartlepool.