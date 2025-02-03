Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Why I truly believe that the future for our town is looking incredibly bright'

Last week I had the pleasure of launching Nuclear Week in Parliament at a reception that I hosted on behalf of EDF.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were events throughout the five days and I seized the opportunity to meet with ministers, industry experts and potential investors to advocate for Hartlepool.

I truly believe that the future for our town is looking incredibly bright!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuclear power has been a vital part of our community for decades and now, more than ever, it is essential to recognise its importance.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, right, meeting X-Energy CEO Clay Sell to discuss potential investment in Hartlepool.

Since it opened in 1983, our power station has made an astonishing contribution of over £12.1 billion to the UK economy.

This is not just a number; it reflects the strength of our community and the resilience of our workforce.

Nuclear power in Hartlepool has supported more than 2,400 jobs each year for over 40 years, providing stability and economic growth for countless families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the environmental benefits of nuclear power are profound.

Jonathan Brash MP addressing an EDF Nuclear event in Parliament

Our power station has successfully avoided 136 million tonnes of carbon emissions - an achievement equivalent to removing every car from UK roads for two years!

This remarkable statistic underscores the critical role that nuclear energy plays in our fight against climate change and our commitment to a sustainable future.

Growing up in Hartlepool, our power station has always been part of my landscape. It is woven into the fabric of who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The life of that station has been extended to 2027 (and may be extended again, subject to a robust safety case) but it is long overdue that we look to the future.

The last government utterly failed to grasp this issue and was characterised by dithering and delay.

Now I am actively working with ministers and investors to secure new nuclear power for Hartlepool.

Advanced Modular Reactor technology, which simultaneously produces low-carbon electricity and high-quality steam that can power and decarbonise industry, could be a game changer for our town. It would represent billions in investment for Hartlepool.

This is what I work towards every day: jobs, investment, and, most importantly, putting Hartlepool back at the very centre of our country’s economy.

A future for our town of which we can all be proud.