Hartlepool then and now?

I was born in Hartlepool in 1936.

1936 was the year starving miners, shipbuilders, steelworkers marched from Jarrow on Tyne to London to tell their government they were starving, their kids dying from hunger and T.B.

Sorry lads the government said, the country is skint, nowt we can do, march back home. which they then did.

About three years later a little German bloke call Hitler then invaded and took over Poland, and this started WW2. Then the same blokes who had marched from the N.E. to London asking for work were told if they did not work seven days a week in the shipyards, coal mines, wool and cotton mills they would be conscripted into the Army.

They then had to work seven days a week and live with food rationing that today would not feed a cat. They helped win WW2. The Germans lost.

Now 80 years later, the Germans are one of the richest nations in the World, while poor old GB is amongst the poorest.

Why did we even bother fighting?

(Via email)