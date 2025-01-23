'I left Hartlepool nearly 50 years ago - here's what I think of it now'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am Hartlepool born and bred, but I left the town at 18 in 1975 to attend university.

I returned for term holidays, undertaking a variety of summer jobs, from cleaning toilets at Siemens, digging graves and cutting the grass, pulling pints in bars, working in Co-op stores, to (the height of my summer jobs - certainly financially) crawling around superheated boilers testing welds in coal-powered power stations, based out of Foster Wheeler John Brown Boilers, in Brenda Road.

I returned to the town many times over the years but sort of lost my connection with it after my mother moved to Norfolk in 1987 following her retirement at 60.

I moved to London in 1981 (via studies in Manchester and Leicester, and working briefly in South Wales) and have returned to the town intermittently over the years since I moved to London, including a couple of years ago with my children, who instantly loved the place.

Ex-pat Francis Ryan, inset, has written about his home town of Hartlepool after returning over the Christmas holidays.

My (then) eight-year-old son said on day one of our trip: “Dad, I like it here”.

When I asked him why he said: “Because the people are so friendly and speak to each other. Not like in London.”

With a few exceptions (we all have bad days) that is very true. And what is very refreshing is that in my entire five-day trip to the town (I arrived December 30, 2024) only one person of the many I spoke to asked me what I do for a living (and that lady hailed from Leicester).

Most people just don’t care, as long as you are friendly and polite, which I hope I was at all times.

While praising many parts of Hartlepool, ex-pat Frank Ryan was not so impressed with the state of York Road.

There have been some great changes in the town since my youth. The shopping centre is hugely improved from when it was a grey and rather depressing concrete hulk with no cover from the rain.

Some great shops in there, not least WH Smith (when I was at school in the town I bought books and LPs there - a slightly different location in the shopping centre back then).

The Royal Navy Museum and Hartlepool Museum are excellent and the Premier Inn on the Marina is one of the best I have seen.

I really enjoyed my stay here and have listed some other great places/improvements and some not so great things. I have not had time to cover the whole town obviously in such a small space of time.

Hartlepool ex-pat Francis Ryan has shared his opinions on the town after a return visit over Christmas.

Using my bike (brought up on train) was a great way of getting around.

Good

The direct train service from London;

The largely little changed and beautiful Headland, and those changes that have been made and the shops along Northgate;

The new and enlarged Middleton Grange Shopping Centre;

The pedestrianised area around Christ Church;

The Marina and the Premier Inn;

The look of the Grand Hotel now reopened (can’t speak for inside);

The fact that the Wesley Chapel is to be redeveloped, let’s hope tastefully;

The stupendous beaches, from North Sands to Seaton Carew - magnificent:

Some wonderful pubs and bars: eg, The Owl (outstanding), The Causeway (excellent), The Cosmopolitan (fantastic Headland boozer);

The war memorial looking well manicured and just as I remember it;

The presence of decent and large supermarkets, which I HOPE have not damaged smaller local stores, many of which appear to be thriving although maybe it was just an illusion caused by the typical Hartlepudlian positivity;

The fact that the town and the football club now happily embrace the Monkey Hanger moniker and no longer have a complex about it;

Hartlepool football club - no longer in the upper leagues but playing very entertaining and exciting football in a decent little stadium which is very family friendly - a far cry from the 1960s when I used to attend with my dad and stand on a sawn-in-half telegraph pole open stand with the wind whipping in off the North Sea and guys (virtually no women in those days) peeing in bottles and hitting each other;

Hartlepool’s wonderful and varied churches - I give special mention to St Hilda’s and St Oswald's (where I was baptised - truly stunning interior);

Some great little eateries, eg Craft Burger, on York Road, and The Owl bar, off Church Street;

The intelligence, friendliness and repartee of most people I met and the politeness and intelligence of most children I saw;

The pride most people I met have in the town, whilst readily acknowledging its shortcomings;

The family of three generations from Durham I met fishing on the "Banjo" pier;

The improvement of some areas of housing - it might sound morbid but I have to mention our beautiful and well maintained cemeteries, like West View and Hart Lane;

Our lovely old primary schools. My old school, Brinkburn Grammar, now an excellent sixth-form college.

Last but not least, the air is so clean compared to London! I can breathe better in Hartlepool than I can in London. I remember as a child in the town there were many factories pumping out smoke and noxious gases. Thankfully those seem to have gone. And on top of that the sea air is so bracing! I shall miss that. I had some glorious weather while I was in Hartlepool: stunning blue skies. Not good

The “motorways” dissecting the town and with Monte Carlo style railings - very pedestrian unfriendly and frankly ugly - reminiscent of urban horrors like Basingstoke;

The turning of the town into “car city”, with little or no regard for or encouragement of cycling. This needs to be reversed. Cars are not and cannot be the future. Hartlepool needs to catch up with many other towns and cities in England and discourage car use and encourage cycling and walking (better for environment and health) and create better and more bus services and better train services to Newcastle and elsewhere;

The general dereliction of York Road - this desperately needs improving - it’s now an eyesore (with some happy exceptions) running through the centre of the town;

The general dereliction of the old shopping area, centred around Lynn Street. Someone told me there are plans to develop it. That would be great. There are a few old and beautiful buildings remaining, which must be preserved. I remember Lynn Street and the indoor market with total fascination. It was a fantastic place, especially at Christmas. Blackett’s Toy Fair was just amazing. I can still see it in my mind at age 68! I would love to see Lynn Street reopened with small specialist shops and maybe even in an old style, like the Naval Museum (but just early 20th Century). Don’t ruin it with mobile phone shops and fast food outlets: as useful as they are, leave them for the shopping centre and York Road. Let’s also have an indoor market there, with decent fish, meat, fruit and veg etc. If done right, the Lynn Street area could be a massive improvement and drawer of tourists and day trippers;

The amount of drug use. Sadly every town has this, especially seaside towns.

Francis Ryan also visited St Hild's Church, on the Headland, during his stay.

The way forward

I don’t set out to be, but I am a kind of unpaid and I hope unbiased influencer and a bit of an “evangelist”. If I rate a place I big it up to all who will listen (and even to those who don’t seem keen to listen).

I have left the town now and am bigging it up to all. We can all do that, on our travels, Pool dwellers and ex-pats alike.

I salute Hartlepool and the indomitable spirit of its people – the town has so much to be proud of. Let’s make it even better and put it firmly back on the map; that will draw investors and businesses and make the town great again.

Like General MacArthur, I shall return, but I hope sooner than he did to the Philippines (where, incidentally, I had a home for 13 years).

I will miss the town and have determined to be an expat follower of Hartlepool FC, starting with taking my children to watch the Pool at Barnet on January 11, 2025 (sadly postponed due to a "frozen" pitch - would that happen in Hartlepool?).

I am reminded how easily London dwellers are diverted – and disrupted by a bit of "cold" weather!