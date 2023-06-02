JILL MORTIMER: Levelling Up still a top priority as Hartlepool reaps the benefits

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer at 10 Downing Street with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Orangebox Training Solutions CEO Simon Corbett.

Most recently, Catcote Academy is benefiting from part of the Government’s £450 million investment to upgrade school facilities – this is fantastic news and will ensure our young people have the environment they need and deserve to thrive in their education.

In addition to this, we have received three allocations of funding in the latest investment in multi-use grassroots sporting facilities – Hornby Park benefited twice, through both Seaton Carew Football Club and Seaton Carew Juniors FC, with additional funding for Rossmere Playing Fields – a total of £18,374 to improve sports facilities in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was pleased to host my first coffee morning for foster carers at the fabulous 7ven café on Scarborough Street last week – a great opportunity for people across the foster care sector to come together.

I hosted representatives from Foster Carers UK and Hartlepool Borough Council, and it was good to be able to speak with foster carers about the important work they do for children in need in our community, as well as how we can encourage more people to become fosterers.

A big thanks to everyone who attended.

As part of a series of parliamentary receptions recognising the hard work of individuals across the country, I was thrilled to nominate Simon Corbett and his wife Hayley from Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training Solutions to join me for the Community Business Champion reception.

Orangebox is a fantastic example of a Hartlepool business – they do all they can to help local people gain skills and employment and are passionate about our town, going the extra mile to support local charities and initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I couldn’t be prouder of this Hartlepool business, and they were so deserving of this opportunity.

Finally, the news this week that Ofgem the energy regulator will cut the price cap on gas and electricity to £2,074 from July, saving the average household £426 on their energy bills was certainly welcome.