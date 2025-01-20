Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The plight of the WASPI women, those women born in the 1950s, highlights a profound injustice that has disrupted their lives and financial security.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman has unequivocally confirmed that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed these women through negligent communication regarding changes to the state pension age.

In a report released in March 2024, the Ombudsman stated that the DWP's handling of these changes was not only inadequate but also negligent, leaving many women unaware and unable to make informed financial decisions.

The fallout has been devastating, leading to stress and uncertainty for those who dedicated their lives to work and service, now facing an uncertain future instead of a well-deserved retirement.

Jonathan Brash MP with Hartlepool WASPI campaigners.

I support the Government and believe it is doing fantastic work clearing up the Tory mess and fixing the foundations of our country.

However, I believe they should go further than just an apology on this issue.

My job as Hartlepool’s MP is to put Hartlepool people first, country second, party third. That’s exactly what I said in Parliament last week.

I have stood alongside these women throughout my candidacy, pledging my unwavering support. I will not abandon them now that I hold office.

I especially want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of Barbara Crossman, Lynne Taylor and all the WASPI women in Hartlepool.

Their dedication deserves recognition and support.

While I understand the financial constraints facing the Government, there are options that could be explored.

Many WASPI women live below the poverty line and, tragically, estimates show that 290,000 have passed away since the campaign began in 2015.

We must consider targeted support, especially for older victims of this injustice.

The stakes are high, this struggle is not only about financial compensation but also about trust in our institutions.

We must honour the sacrifices of these women and rectify the harm done. The Ombudsman’s recommendations are just and fair.

To the WASPI women and their supporters my message is simple: Your fight is just and I stand with you.

Justice delayed is justice denied, but together, we will continue this battle for what is right.