'Let the kids decide' - Face coverings could form part of winter contingency plans for schools

Mr Zahawi has not ruled out a return to pupils wearing masks in school this winter as a mitigating measure to keep coronavirus at bay.

With his priority being to keep schools open, the Secretary of State outlined a number of contingencies intended to protect education over the colder months – if needed.

The mandatory wearing of face coverings in schools and colleges ended in May.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

We asked readers if they supported a return to mask-wearing in schools.

Here is how you reacted on our social media pages:

Carol Bestford: “Yes. It will help colds and flu as well as Covid.”

Yvonne Walton: “Bairns shouldn’t be wearing masks.”

Margo Lax: “Yes when pupils are walking to different classrooms. OR they stay in one classroom and the teachers come to them.”

Claire Grabham: “Didn’t kids wear them all winter last year and it was rife?”

Jeanette Clayburn: “All those saying no will be the first to complain when they start sending kids home and/ or closing the schools.”

Lynne Rivers: “Let the kids decide as the adults can't.”

Deborah Anne Swan: “As a staff member, I haven’t stopped wearing mine and I am currently more healthy than a vast majority of other staff and children so I’d wager they clearly have some impact!”

Carole Wright: “Definitely NOT especially when it's not mandatory in football matches.”

Julie Crick: “My daughter won't go to school without it.”

Stuart Archer: “It’s time for masks and tests to go. People will never move on with their lives if they keep relying on them.”

Kazza Mac: “Everyone should be wearing masks on public transport, in shops, schools, everywhere where people mix in large groups.”

Mark Macpherson James: “Only as part of a general return to mandatory mask-wearing, but mask-wearing without social distancing also being in place, is about as much use as a chocolate teapot.”

William Baker: “I would rule nothing out in the battle against this contagion. Covid is not playing games.”

Geoff Wright: “They should be mandated in public places too. Whilst not effective they do mitigate transmission.”

