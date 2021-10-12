'Let the kids decide' - Face coverings could form part of winter contingency plans for schools
As Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi discussed contigency plans to slow any spread of Covid in schools this winter, North East families shared their views on mask-wearing.
Mr Zahawi has not ruled out a return to pupils wearing masks in school this winter as a mitigating measure to keep coronavirus at bay.
With his priority being to keep schools open, the Secretary of State outlined a number of contingencies intended to protect education over the colder months – if needed.
The mandatory wearing of face coverings in schools and colleges ended in May.
We asked readers if they supported a return to mask-wearing in schools.
Here is how you reacted on our social media pages:
Carol Bestford: “Yes. It will help colds and flu as well as Covid.”
Yvonne Walton: “Bairns shouldn’t be wearing masks.”
Margo Lax: “Yes when pupils are walking to different classrooms. OR they stay in one classroom and the teachers come to them.”
Claire Grabham: “Didn’t kids wear them all winter last year and it was rife?”
Jeanette Clayburn: “All those saying no will be the first to complain when they start sending kids home and/ or closing the schools.”
Related content: Seven topics you would like to see added to the national curriculum
Lynne Rivers: “Let the kids decide as the adults can't.”
Deborah Anne Swan: “As a staff member, I haven’t stopped wearing mine and I am currently more healthy than a vast majority of other staff and children so I’d wager they clearly have some impact!”
Carole Wright: “Definitely NOT especially when it's not mandatory in football matches.”
Julie Crick: “My daughter won't go to school without it.”
Stuart Archer: “It’s time for masks and tests to go. People will never move on with their lives if they keep relying on them.”
Kazza Mac: “Everyone should be wearing masks on public transport, in shops, schools, everywhere where people mix in large groups.”
Mark Macpherson James: “Only as part of a general return to mandatory mask-wearing, but mask-wearing without social distancing also being in place, is about as much use as a chocolate teapot.”
Related content: Almost a third of UK university students have been diagnosed with a mental health condition
William Baker: “I would rule nothing out in the battle against this contagion. Covid is not playing games.”
Geoff Wright: “They should be mandated in public places too. Whilst not effective they do mitigate transmission.”