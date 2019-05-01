Letter of the week: We need Hartlepool councillors who can attend meetings

I was reading about the councillors failing to attend the Police Crime Panel meetings for a year (Mail, April 13).
It’s shocking.
Councillor Lesley Hamilton said the meetings clashed with her job.
If she can’t do both she should stand down and let someone else do it.
It looks as though she’s laughing all the way to the bank!
Sandra Gibson,
Alliance Street,
Hartlepool.