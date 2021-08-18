JILL MORTIMER: I’m continuing to fight for the return of hospital services

I am very much looking forward to visiting the hospital and hearing more views on the services it provides.

I know many of my constituents will be excited to hear that I have had initial discussions this week with Julie Gillon, Chief Executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, along with the Vice Chair, Steve Hall – it was great to make this contact and I will continue to make a case and fight for a return of hospital services to Hartlepool. I am very much looking forward to visiting the hospital and hearing more views on the services it provides, as promised in my election campaign.

I was delighted to have Amanda Milling MP in Hartlepool this week, visiting Hartwell Park, Bellway’s biggest development in the region – this came as part of the levelling up tour around the country. The development aims to provide more affordable homes, enabling local people to stay, work and live in Hartlepool. The development will provide a broad range of family homes including rental homes, and will therefore be a great asset to our local area.

Many local people welcome housing development such as that at Hartwell Park, but it is of course important that we ensure local services are able to keep up with the increased demand of more housing and more people. I met with Tom Cassidy, local Councillor in Hart Ward this week to discuss the proposed closure of Hartfields Medical Practice. I support Tom in his opposition to the closure of the medical centre – many people living in Hart have relied on this service and may not be able to travel further afield to other centres. As it stands I see a compelling case for the centre to be reopened, and I, along with Cllr Cassidy, will be attending a meeting later this month to further understand engagement with the issue of closure of the Medical Practice.