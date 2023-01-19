JILL MORTIMER MP: Remembering those who have been the victims of genocide

Candles shaped as a Star of David for Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on January 27 every year. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Holocaust Memorial Day falls on January 27 every year. This is the day that we join together to remember those who were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis and is the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1945.

This week I signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment and pledged to honour not only those who were murdered by the Nazis but the victims of subsequent genocides too. I was honoured to sign the book on behalf of all Hartlepool residents and pay tribute to the extraordinary work of Holocaust survivors who make it their mission to educate our younger generations on their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is with the horrors of past conflict in our minds that we continue to fulfil our pledge to support Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s invasion. We have therefore this week announced new medical support for Ukraine – including 70 pallets of bandages, crutches and wheelchairs for those injured in Russia’s attack on civilians. This humanitarian donation will help medics to continue providing care to those caught up in the conflict.

In addition to this humanitarian support the Government has also announced that we are sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, as well as around 30 self-propelled artillery guns ensuring soldiers can continue to push back Russia’s advance.

On a more encouraging note, I am pleased to report that a record number of people are in work, and wages are growing at the fastest rate in 20 years. It is great news that despite the challenges facing our economy, ONS figures are showing that pay rose by 6.4 per cent annually between September and November.

Additionally, the number of employees on the payroll is now 888,000 above pre-Covid levels. We are therefore primed and ready to ensure our economy sees long-term growth moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad