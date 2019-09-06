Majority of Mail readers support a call for a new General Election

The majority of readers who voted in our poll answered in favour of supporting a new General Election and this is why.

By Faye Dixon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 07:21
Boris Johnson. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The poll results came after Boris Johnson's snap general election plan had been roundly rejected, after his attempt to keep a no-deal Brexit suffered a major blow.

The Prime Minister wants to hold the election on Tuesday, October 15, but failed on Wednesday, September 4 to get the Commons majority required.

In a Facebook poll, we asked you: “Would you like to see a new General Election called?”

Over 700 readers took part in the online poll, with almost 450 answering yes.

Many of you got in touch in the Facebook comments to share your views on this matter.

David Martindale commented: “Yes, but after the bill to scrap No Deal passes this week. If we're leaving we need a say in how we leave.”

Bryan Littler said: “If only to put an end to this constant remain frustration.”

Keith Mitchell replied: “Only when the bill is confirmed.”

Not everyone is all for a new general election with under 300 people voting no.

Susan Hammond said: “I already voted and that vote should be honoured.”

Ann Marshall argued that she “wouldn't have a clue who to vote for.”

Silas T Hobbit commented: “Can we have a ‘couldn't care less if I tried’ option?”

Gina Costin said: “It is just wasting time.”

These results to our poll were reported at 8.45pm on Thursday, September 5.