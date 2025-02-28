Political Opinion: Jonathan Brash: Giving our children and grandchildren the best start in life and the best start to their day

One of my first jobs after university was as a teaching assistant right here in Hartlepool, and I vividly recall children arriving at school hungry.

It made me angry, it made me sad, but above all, it made me realise I had to do something about it. It ignited my desire to enter politics, driven by a commitment to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the opportunities they need to thrive.

That’s why I am so proud, all these years later, as the MP for Hartlepool, that Labour is making good on its manifesto commitment to introduce free breakfast clubs in every primary school, with Hartlepool schools as part of the early adopters scheme.

Starting in April, St. Helen’s on the Headland and Greatham Primary will receive funding to implement these clubs for every child ahead of a broader rollout to all schools in the coming months.

Jonathan Brash MP, with St Helen's Headteacher, Mr Newing.

For parents, these free breakfast clubs provide essential childcare support at the start of the school day - at no additional cost. This initiative allows parents to drop their children off half an hour earlier, facilitating their commute to work and potentially saving working families up to £450 a year.

Research underscores the importance of breakfast on academic performance. Studies indicate that children who do not eat breakfast experience lower concentration, diminished cognitive function, and reduced energy levels throughout the school day. These challenges can lead to poorer grades, increased absenteeism, and higher instances of behavioural issues. Conversely, breakfast is linked to enhanced memory, focus, and overall learning abilities, it is critical for educational success.

This initiative is just one of the measures we are implementing to alleviate the cost of living for families. We are also legislating to significantly reduce uniform costs by capping prices on branded items, in addition to our government-funded childcare rollout.

It’s important to acknowledge that these changes don’t occur by magic; they require tough decisions regarding tax and spending, along with the willingness of politicians to support them. I am disappointed that the Conservative Party and Reform voted against free breakfast clubs and measures to lower uniform costs.

Ensuring that Hartlepool’s children and grandchildren receive the best start in life is a central mission of mine as your MP and that includes the best start to their school day. This is what I will always fight for.