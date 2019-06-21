Saturday looks set to be a busy day for various groups in Hartlepool

The Band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

The 4th Hartlepool Boys Brigade Summer Fayre is tomorrow at St Matthew’s CC, Elwick Road, from 9.30am to noon. Admission is 50p which includes a cuppa, and kids go free.

Stalls include books, cakes, bric-a-brac, toys and much more. The boys and officers would appreciate your support.

Starting slightly later, so you can attend both, is St Oswald’s coffee morning at 10.30am in the Church Hall, Millbank Road. Entry is free.

There will be cake stalls, bacon/sausage sandwiches, fresh coffee and tea a raffle and more.

Everyone is welcome, and for more information contact Father Graeme on 01429 273201.

In the afternoon, there is a concert at Grange Road Methodists at 2.30pm by ‘Fools Gold’ Acoustic Musicians followed by afternoon tea. Tickets cost £6 from the office.

At St. George’s there is a ‘Ukulele Band’ concert at 7.30pm. Tickets are £3.50 and are available from The Cornerstone or on the door.

St Hilda’s host The Band of the Royal Armoured Corps and The Hartlepool Ladies Choir who present a Second World War Commemoration Concert in aid of ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

This year it is 80 years since the beginning of the war and there will be various dignitaries there to help with the commemoration – you can hardly say “celebration”. It begins at 7pm and tickets are £9.

Next week, St Paul’s holds its Summer Fair in the church, which is by the Victoria Road - Grange Road traffic lights.

It starts at 10am and admission is a bargain 50p which includes refreshments.

Stalls include bric-a-brac, tombola, toiletries and of course cakes.

During the morning the annual raffle will be drawn - you can still buy tickets and there will also be a door raffle. I don’t think the prize is a new door!.

While we are looking at events coming up, I don’t think I’ve given you an up to date list of the Headland Proms over at St Hilda’s this summer. So, here goes:

On Saturday, July 6, there is ‘Music for a summer evening’ with the Silverwood Wind band and two weeks later, there is more ‘Music for a summer evening’ with the Life Choir. Both of these start at 7.30pm and tickets, at £6, include light refreshments.

On Monday, August 26, there is a lunchtime ‘Organ Spectacular’ with Daniel Cook at 12.30pm. Tickets are £6 and include a light lunch.

The ever popular ‘Last Night of the Proms’ takes place on Saturday, October 26, featuring the Oddfellows Band.

As it starts at 2pm, it should more properly be named the ‘Last Afternoon of the Proms’.