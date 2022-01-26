As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to learn the findings of an official investigation into the Downing Street ‘Partygate’ row, readers have spoken of the special moments they missed during England’s national lockdowns.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray was tasked with leading an inquiry into parties allegedly held at No 10 and Whitehall during the strictest coronavirus restrictions implemented by the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There are allegations that a number of gatherings – including drinks in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 and a celebration for the PM’s birthday in June 2020 – may have taken place in breach of Covid regulations in place at the time.

With Ms Gray’s report expected for release on Wednesday January 26 or Thursday, January 27, we share our readers’ stories of chances lost and moments missed as they stayed home.

This is what you had to say:

Jill Calvert: “My husband’s retirement party. I had a big party planned as he has dementia.

"I was inviting all of his family but also friends from years ago so we could take photos and hopefully we could reminisce, old school friends, old work friends, but not to be. You only retire once but we lost the chance.”

Karen Johnson: “My parents had their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary all in lockdowns.”

Pauline Swesi: “Not being able to meet my newborn great nephew in Febuary 2020 when was born. Then not to be able to hold his dad as he broke his heart when the baby died on the June 9, 2020 or give him the funeral he should have had.”

Louise Hudson: “The birth and first few months of our daughter were completely ruined by Covid and the rules implemented. So many special moments taken from us!”

Lauren Charlton: “My daughter being born, her first birthday, my third wedding anniversary, my grandad’s funeral.”

Chris Brightman: “The first three months of my grandson’s life in April 2020, My silver wedding anniversary in April of 2020 and my 50th birthday in November 2020.”

Jane Ferguson: “Our golden wedding, grandson’s 18th. Funerals of three family members and numerous friends.”

Kelsie Paige Sinclair: “My brother’s wedding three times. My mam being at my son’s labour, we had done years of IVF and she was excited to be there with me and my partner.

"Family meeting my son as a newborn.”

Sonia Brown: “My daughter’s 10-year post-heart transplant celebration.”

Tracy Waters: “My son’s 21st, eight people at my 25-year-old old son’s funeral, even his nana had to wait outside.Rushed in and rushed out, in 10 mins, no wake nothing.”

Rachel Moreton: “My son was born and no one could meet him.”

Claire Ann Atkinson: “My grandad’s death, he was on his own with only the fabulous hospital staff around him. Minimum people at funeral, unable to hug and support my family during funeral, my 40th (now seems so minor in things missed by many) plus other things.”

