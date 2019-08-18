'Stop high rent and rates' - Mail readers react to Labour Party vision to revive empty shops
More than 200 Hartlepool Mail readers have shown their support for council turn-overs of empty high street shops.
In a Facebook poll, we asked you: “Should local councils be allowed to re-open empty high-street shops for community projects and start-up businesses?”
Almost 300 votes were cast – with a staggering 89% saying yes.
Speaking of a new Labour plan which would see local councils able to turn vacant high street shops over to start-ups, co-operative businesses and community projects, the party’s leader Jeremy Corbyn said there is "nothing more depressing" than seeing town centres decline as shoppers turn to out-of-town warehouses for online deliveries.
He wants local authorities to have the power to reopen abandoned shops which have been left vacant for 12 months or more and bring back them back into use.
Mr Corbyn also said boarded-up and closed shops “drive people away” and diminish a sense of community in town centres across the country.
Here’s how you reacted on our social media pages:
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Amy Prince: “Absolutely, too many people own property who don’t live in town to care about them!”
Robbie Flannery: “We should stop all the high rent and rates and promote young people in new business.”
Graeme Scott: “High rents and an utter failure to entice or retain higher-end outlets has crippled the high street.”
Bryn Flicker: “Another excellent proposed initiative from the Labour Party.”
Sadie Waite: “That depends if its the council that is the reason that are empty.”