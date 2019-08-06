Tilly Bailey and Irvine raise more than £3,000 for Alice House Hospice

Alice House Hospice, Wells Avenue.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine's Wills and Probate team in Hartlepool waived the regular client fee for the preparation of a Will in return for clients making a donation to Alice House Hospice.

Lots of people took us up on this opportunity, being an opportunity to cross something off their ‘To Do’ list and raising more than £3,000 in the process.

For many, their circumstances may have changed: grandchildren, a new house or bereavement and for some they also took the opportunity to remember a charity with a gift.

Rebecca Jobson, Senior Manager Communications and Supporter Care, said: “I would like to extend a massive thank you to all those that have taken part.

“The money you have raised is a huge help to the local families who rely on hospice care and I am sure that knowing your wishes will be taken care of will bring you great peace of mind.”

Nicola Dalzell, Partner with and Head of Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s Wills and Probate team, said: “We’ve collected the donations and were very pleased to be able to present the hospice with a cheque for £3,100.

“We know our clients are always keen to support the hospice appeal, and their generosity is a clear indication of how much the people of Hartlepool value the service the hospice provides”.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine Law Firm is the largest full-service firm of solicitors in Teesside, assisting clients in personal injury, wills and probate, corporate and commercial, criminal and family law matters.

Free Wills Month, which took place in March this year, brings together a group of respected charities to offer members of the public aged 55 and over the opportunity to have their simple Wills written or updated free by using participating solicitors across the country. Free Wills Month allows you to provide for family and friends and leave a gift to your chosen charities too.A gift in your Will costs you nothing now but can make a difference for years to come.