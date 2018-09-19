Park fun day was just the trick for Hartlepool families

Circus skills entertainer Iain Jay entertains at the fun day.
Magic shows and circus skills helped to make a family fun day a success in Hartlepool’s Rossmere Park.

Children and their families enjoyed a variety of activities in the event organised by the Friends of Rossmere not for profit group.

Rossmere Park Fun Day

Iain Jay of Rookman Swindler & Co took along his travelling circus sideshows and amazed visitors with his magic tricks including a guillotine and levitation.

Children learned some simple circus skills by riding unicycles and spinning with hoops.

A large inflatable slide was another of the popular attractions.

For younger children, Chase from the popular television show Paw Patrol proved a hit.

Children learning circus hoop skills.

There was also games with prizes to be won, music and a visit from Cleveland Fire Brigade and an engine.

People were invited to take along a picnic, and numerous organisations held information stalls including the Friends of Rossmere, Newcastle Building Society and The Book of Mormon.

The park fun day came just a couple of weeks after the friends group held a comic convention which attracted around 500 people, many of them in superhero and comic book character costumes.

The friends are a group of volunteers who work to improve Rossmere Park and the neighbourhood. See their Facebook page for details.

Chase from Paw Patrol with Abbie Beadall at Rossmere Park Fun Day

