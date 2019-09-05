Parrot dies as pet dog and owners escape blaze at ground floor flat in Hartlepool
Three people and a dog managed to escape a flat fire in Hartlepool during the early hours – but a pet parrot lost its life.
Cleveland Fire Brigade received a call at 3.38am on Thursday, September 5 reporting a fire in a Hartlepool street.
Crews descended on Mulgrave Road in the town where they found a ground floor flat on fire. Appliances from both Stranton Fire Station and Billingham Fire Station were sent to the scene.
Three people managed to escape and a dog was rescued from the blaze by the firefighters.
Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal camera to tackle the fire.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “There has been 50% fire damage and 100% smoke and heat damage to the property.”
The three people who escaped the fire were not seriously injured.