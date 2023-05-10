Patient treated on-scene after ‘incident’ between bike and car in Hartlepool

The incident, involving a car and a bike, happened at 3.20pm.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said one patient was treated at the scene.

A NEAS statement said: "We received a call at 3.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday 10 May) to reports of an incident involving a bike and a car on Catcote Road, Hartlepool. We dispatched one rapid response paramedic to the scene, whilst the patient was being cared for by a passing scheduled care crew. The patient was then treated and discharged on-scene."

The incident reportedly happened near to Catcote Road’s junction with Macaulay Road./Photo: Frank Reid

Cleveland Police has confirmed they received reports of a collision at around 3.25pm.

