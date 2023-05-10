News you can trust since 1877
Patient treated on-scene after ‘incident’ between bike and car in Hartlepool

Police and paramedics were called to Catcote Road following an incident on Wednesday afternoon (May 10).

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 10th May 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read

The incident, involving a car and a bike, happened at 3.20pm.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said one patient was treated at the scene.

A NEAS statement said: "We received a call at 3.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday 10 May) to reports of an incident involving a bike and a car on Catcote Road, Hartlepool. We dispatched one rapid response paramedic to the scene, whilst the patient was being cared for by a passing scheduled care crew. The patient was then treated and discharged on-scene."

The incident reportedly happened near to Catcote Road’s junction with Macaulay Road./Photo: Frank ReidThe incident reportedly happened near to Catcote Road’s junction with Macaulay Road./Photo: Frank Reid
Cleveland Police has confirmed they received reports of a collision at around 3.25pm.

The incident reportedly happened near to Catcote Road’s junction with Macaulay Road.

The road has since been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

